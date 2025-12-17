Flags honoring veterans vandalized in South Boston

Police are searching for the vandals who took down American flags honoring veterans in South Boston. The flags were torn up and thrown on the ground.

"As a veteran, we all know what this flag means to us," said Tom McCarthy, Commander of South Boston's Fitzgerald VFW Post. "You know we talked about respect, why someone would want to disrespect our flag is beyond me."

City Councilor Ed Flynn said it happened at the Farragut Statue on Broadway and the Korean War Memorial on Castle Island. Veterans in the area are frustrated.

"It hurts every veteran across the city, across the country when people do stupid things like this," McCarthy said. "People have died for this country and there's no way that someone should go around in a little drunken fit of stupidity, pull flags that were honoring America."

Boston police received the report about the vandalism on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call police.