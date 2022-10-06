Police seek man who followed, attacked woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Police are searching for a man they say followed and attacked a woman outside a South Boston convenience store.

Boston Police shared surveillance issues of the suspect they said was armed with a knife Tuesday night when he followed a woman in the area of K Street and East 7th Street.

The man allegedly approached the woman from behind and tried to grab her bag. Police said he then punched the woman in the face before running off.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is 20-30 years old. He was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.