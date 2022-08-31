Watch CBS News
Former Patriots RB Sony Michel reportedly meeting with Chargers on Wednesday

FOXBORO -- Sony Michel was a surprise cut by the Miami Dolphins on Monday. But the former Patriots running back may not be unemployed for long.

Michel already has a free-agent visit lined up for Wednesday, when he'll meet with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Michel played for the other team in L.A. last season, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams. He ran for just 80 yards in the playoffs, but won his second Super Bowl ring as Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams ahead of last season for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. A first-round selection by New England in 2018, Michel rushed for over 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Patriots. He was a huge part of New England's march to a Super Bowl LIII title, rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns over his three playoff games. 

Should he land with the Chargers, Michel would be joining a talented running back group that already includes Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, and rookie Isaiah Spiller. 

