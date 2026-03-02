Massachusetts YMCA to build massive new facility around neighbor who won't sell home

You could call it charming or say it's showing its age, either way Somerville, Massachusetts YMCA CEO Vladimir Benoit says it's well past time for a new community center, even if the neighbors won't budge.

Benoit grew up in Somerville going to the same YMCA that has not changed since, or for many years before.

120-year-old Somerville YMCA building

From cramped affordable housing units, smaller facilities, to a pool not large enough for their swim teams to practice in, and an old-school elevated track above a basketball court not big enough to shoot corner jump shots, Benoit said the 120-year-old building no longer meets the needs of the community.

"You're talking about a population of 80,000 people in a four-mile radius. They deserve a state-of-the-art community center and there's nothing like that in Somerville whatsoever," Benoit said.

The Y is pushing forward on a proposal for a new roughly $175 million complex, still a few years from fruition. Right now, the board is in the planning phase, the project would be funded by local and federal grants on top of philanthropic donations.

"It's going to be two separate buildings, one the affordable housing, which we're planning to deliver about 60 units, and then the other's the new construction of a new YMCA facility two buildings pretty much abutting each other," Benoit explained.

The plan would take down the existing 120-year-old brick building, a blue building that houses early childhood education programs and another property behind the parking lot. What the future facility will surround is a home that for years the YMCA has tried to purchase.

"We've asked them, what's your number? We want to work with them," Benoit said.

Family offered more than $1M over assessed value

For decades, the same family has owned the two-story home. Benoit says they've offered the couple more than $1 million over the assessed value so they can utilize the space in their design.

But the family won't sell.

Rendering of new Somerville YMCA facility on Highland Ave. next to two-story home. Somerville YMCA

The homeowners' daughter told The Boston Globe her parents' "preference remains to continue living in the home they have cared for and cherished, for more than four decades."

"They love the community that they're in and again, they have every right to be there and we're just going to continue to be good neighbors with them," Benoit added.

If the project moves forward as proposed, the home would be surrounded by the new development.

Benoit says they can always continue working with the couple in the future but believes the investment will help future generations.

"The Y saved my life and I've seen it, obviously firsthand, the way it's able to change lives, and I know with this project and the more people we'll be able to serve and deliver on a variety of escalating community needs, it's more important than ever that the community continues to rally and support these efforts," he said.