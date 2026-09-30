Dozens displaced, 6 businesses destroyed after fire in Somerville's Teele Square

Fire ripped through a large building in Teele Square in Somerville, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke throughout the city. The fire displaced 41 residents and destroyed six businesses.

The fire broke out just feet from a Somerville firehouse, prompting a quick response. "They were coming back from a call. They backed in and they heard the fire alarm going off across the street and looked over and already there was smoke visible," Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said.

It was a massive effort to get this fast-spreading fire under control. Mutual aid was called in from several neighboring departments.

Chief Breen said the extra crews were needed to open up the roof. "This building here it's probably about a foot or two feet high and it's a big open area. And fire had complete possession from one end of the building to the other," Breen explained.

Firefighters battle blaze at building in Teele Square in Somerville, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

All tenants were able to make it out safely and three firefighters had minor injuries. But the building is a total loss.

"This is not good. This is not good for the tenants, it's not good for the small businesses underneath. That dry cleaner has been here as long as I've been here. The package store also. Marsala is a great Indian restaurant been here 15 plus years," recalled nearby business owner Conor Brennan.

P.J. Ryan's has been in Teele Square for over 25 years. Owner Conor Brennan said this isn't the first fire he's seen in this exact area.

"A building burned down 15 and a half years ago, and the city is trying to work with the same property owner to put a hotel there and hopefully we get some movement for that," Brennan said.

Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson said he wants to see a faster rebuild this time.

"Hopefully work with the property owners and work with the tenants and work with the business owners and try to make sure that we can protect what's here and bounce back quickly from this," Wilson said.

There is no word on what might have caused the fire at this point. The city is assisting with those displaced residents.