Eclipse weather forecast in Massachusetts includes some clouds, but mostly clear viewing

BOSTON - For the last time for more than 50 years, we will have the chance to see a total solar eclipse in New England, despite some clouds entering the forecast.

Are you ready? One of the most rare and awe-inspiring astronomical events will be occurring right in our backyards! And believe it or not, Monday may just be the nicest day in the entire first two weeks of April!

The Monday weather map will feature three sizeable storms, far from ideal for eclipse day across the eastern United States.

Most importantly for New England, the slow-moving storm from this week will finally push far enough out to sea, taking its cloud shield with it. Bad news for eclipse viewers from Texas to Missouri, as there will be clouds and rain stretching across the South. Lastly, the only potential fly in our ointment, a storm system way over in the Upper Great Lakes. We certainly won't see any rain from this on Monday BUT it may throw some high, cirrus clouds towards New England in the afternoon.

CBS Boston

Oddly enough, New England may end up being one of the few places in the path of totality in the United States with favorable viewing conditions!

CBS Boston

Let's dig in a bit deeper and focus on our area...

Will it rain on the eclipse?

There will not be ANY rain or snow on Monday. Chances right of precipitation are essentially zero percent. Given the pattern we have been in, that itself is a minor miracle.

How cloudy will it be?

Most of the region will be almost completely clear of any low or mid-level clouds. A band of high cirrus clouds will enter western New England in the afternoon, just before the eclipse.

These shouldn't be enough to cover the entire show but there will be a bit of a thin veil of wispy white in most of Vermont and Massachusetts, less so in New Hampshire.

Therefore, as of right now, if you have the ability to go anywhere in New England, the safest bet would be northern Maine (farthest away from any potential cloud cover).

CBS Boston

This map shows a breakdown of the cloud types expected Monday afternoon. You can see clear blue at the mid and lower levels. That is most important as any stratus or cumulus in these atmospheric levels would be problematic.

You can also see, in the upper right, the band of white at high levels. These represent the very high altitude, wispy, cirrus clouds. This should not be enough to block out the sun completely, instead a bit of a white haze will be present.

Again, for this reason, if you have the ability to choose your destination on Monday I would rank them this way

Northern Maine Northern New Hampshire Northern Vermont

European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

How warm will it be?

A lovely, comfortable day. Highs will be 60 to 65 in southern New England and in the 50s up north.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

How windy will it get?

With high pressure nearby, winds will be very light and basically a non-factor. Generally westerly 5 to 10 mph or less.

I'd say we checked every important weather box!

CBS Boston

When will totality happen?

While the whole eclipse (partial to full to end) lasts a few hours, totality (the moment on truth) only lasts between 3 to 4 minutes. And it is nearly happening at the same time across our entire area. So make sure to plan your day around those few minutes, especially if you are in the path of totality.

This is generally between 3:26 and 3:34pm.

What will I see during the eclipse?

Well, if you are within the 100% totality path, day will turn to night. It will be remarkably awesome for a few life-altering minutes.

If you are anywhere else, 99% or lower, the light will dim just a bit...meh. But you should still grab a pair of certified eclipse glasses and take a peek. You will see a pretty cool view of the moon covering most of the sun.

CBS Boston

Take it all in

One final piece of advice, especially for those in the path of totality: put your phone down. Maybe set it up on record and leave it by your side.

Take those three minutes, sit back and soak it in. Live in the moment. Let the magnificence, beauty and vastness of the universe inspire you.

CBS Boston

If you get any great video or pics, send them our way! You can email weather@wbztv.com