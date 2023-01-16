Influencers may be giving teens misleading sexual health advice

BOSTON -- There is a new warning for young people who may be turning to social media for misleading sexual health advice.

Previous studies have found that social media influencers have powerful persuasive effects on the attitudes and behavior of teens and young adults, including sexual health.

In a study, researchers at the University of Delaware analyzed 50 YouTube posts by social media influencers with as many as 2 million followers discussing their experience with hormonal and non-hormonal birth control.

They found inaccurate birth control advice could be putting young people at risk for unplanned pregnancies.