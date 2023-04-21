Soaking rainfall will impact weekend plans

BOSTON - It's been a while, but a soaking rainfall is headed our way and will be impacting weekend plans. Good for washing away pollen for a bit, but outdoor plans are likely a wash as well on Sunday.

TIMING:

While clouds will rule the day on Saturday, most of it should remain dry and breezy. Outdoor sports and events should be in OK shape. Just plan for a cool breeze coming in off the ocean and largely gray skies. With perhaps a little bit of luck, we'll get some breaks of sunshine from time to time.

CBS Boston

Drizzle or mist will break out Saturday night, but the main band of rain will slowly start pushing in Sunday from west to east. When it comes to morning plans, the steadiest looks to be in place across central and western Massachusetts. That steady rain will gradually transition to the east through the morning hours and for most of the afternoon. Some elements of heavier rainfall or even thunder will be possible as this band slowly chugs across the region.

AMOUNTS:

Can you believe it's been over a month since Boston even managed a half inch of rainfall? Well, this should be our biggest soaking since the major nor'easter we had just before St. Patrick's Day. Areas near and west of Boston have a good shot at picking up an inch or more of rain. Farther east toward Cape Cod and the Islands amounts may be a bit lower, on the order of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch.

CBS Boston



IMPACT:

No major issues are expected in terms of flooding or severe storms, but a slow-moving soaking will certainly have most of us making indoor plans for the day. Travel will be slow at times across New England, so budget some extra time to get wherever you plan to go.