Who has the most? Snow totals for January 20, 2023

BOSTON – Several towns in northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire had plowable snow from the Thursday-Friday storm.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Ashby 6.3 inches

Fitchburg 4.8

Lunenburg 4.0

Haverhill 4.0

Ashburnham 3.7

Methuen 3.0

North Andover 3.0

Danvers 2.8

Marlboro 2.8

Littleton 2.5

Princeton 2.5

Chelmsford 2.0

Andover 2.0

Lexington 1.7

Saugus 1.0