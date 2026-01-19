Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow totals in Massachusetts for January 19, 2026

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
Read Full Bio
Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Add CBS News on Google

Plowable snow fell in several cities and towns across Massachusetts Sunday into Monday.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Grafton 6.2 inches
Randolph 6.0
Somerset 5.8
Norton 5.5
Whitman 5.3
Lexington 5.1
Mendon 5.0
Hopkinton 4.5
Lunenburg 4.5
Fitchburg 4.5
Dover 4.5
New Bedford 4.5
Leominster 4.4
Wareham 4.3
Weymouth 4.2
Brockton 4.2
Swansea 3.8
Methuen 3.8
Winchester 3.8
Andover 3.2
Sturbridge 3.0
Haverhill 3.0 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue