Snow totals in Massachusetts for January 19, 2026

Plowable snow fell in several cities and towns across Massachusetts Sunday into Monday.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Grafton 6.2 inches

Randolph 6.0

Somerset 5.8

Norton 5.5

Whitman 5.3

Lexington 5.1

Mendon 5.0

Hopkinton 4.5

Lunenburg 4.5

Fitchburg 4.5

Dover 4.5

New Bedford 4.5

Leominster 4.4

Wareham 4.3

Weymouth 4.2

Brockton 4.2

Swansea 3.8

Methuen 3.8

Winchester 3.8

Andover 3.2

Sturbridge 3.0

Haverhill 3.0