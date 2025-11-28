Snow returns to Massachusetts Tuesday. Here's who might get the most.

It's time for snow in Massachusetts. The first significant widespread snowfall of the season may be coming Tuesday.

A storm passing south and east of New England will send moisture into air that is just cold enough, which sets up a classic early season battleground between wet flakes and plain rain.

Who gets the most snow?

This is not a blockbuster storm, but the setup favors higher terrain and communities inland.

Central and western Massachusetts, especially the Worcester Hills, Berkshires, and the Monadnock region, have the best chance for plowable snow. This is the kind of snow that would require some cleanup by late in the day, especially during Tuesday's evening commute.

Closer to the coast, temperatures hover slightly too warm.

Boston, the South Shore, and much of the Cape will likely see a rain and snow mix, leaning more toward rain. Any flakes that fall near the shoreline will be wet and sloppy with poor sticking power. Areas that sit just inland from the immediate coast may briefly whiten up before warmer air wins out.

When does the snow start?

Snow or a rain and snow mix arrives Tuesday afternoon and becomes steadier into the evening commute. Interior towns may deal with slick spots, while the coast sees more of a nuisance mix. The system moves out Tuesday night.

Slow start to snow season

There's been a slow start to the snow season in Massachusetts so far.

Worcester has at least picked up a dusting this November. It's not zero inches, but it's not enough to be considered measurable.

Boston, meanwhile, is still waiting for the kind of storm that reminds the city that winter actually exists.

Last significant snow in Boston

How long has it been since we've had a significant snowfall in Boston? Nearly four years.

It's been 1,372 days and counting since Boston's last six inch or greater snowstorm. That streak stretches back to February 25, 2022. That's when 8.5 inches of snow fell at Logan Airport in Boston.

The recent trend tells the same story.

The last three winters combined have produced 50.3 inches of snow in Boston, which is only slightly more than what a single average winter brings. A typical season is 48.7 inches. The region has not seen a true heavyweight storm in years.

The bottom line is that Tuesday's storm will not break any records, but it's a meaningful step toward winter.

For snow lovers and for plow drivers, this may be the first event that feels like the start of something.

The WBZ-TV weather team is predicting 55 to 65 inches of snow in Boston this winter and 75 to 85 in Worcester.