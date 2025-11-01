With SNAP benefits in doubt, Massachusetts community holds food distribution event

From baby food to breads, fruits and vegetables, the Methuen Senior Center transformed into a SNAP food drive for residents who need assistance.

As SNAP benefits expired on Saturday due to the government shutdown, people who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, are struggling to put food on the table. That is why the city is stepping in to help.

Anyone who previously received SNAP benefits or other government assistance was able to come to the senior center on Saturday and pick up items that have been collected at eight locations around the city.

Caeli Tegan Zampach is the city's Public Health Director.

"With the questions around SNAP benefits we heard from a lot of people that they were worried about getting food on the table in the next few weeks," she said.

Methuen food drive

A single mother of seven pulled up to receive her package wants to remain anonymous.

"It's real hard. Extremely hard. I'm a single mom I work more than 40 hours a week just to pay for my kids so this is actually a huge help," the mother said.

Maria Wizboski donated a trunk load of items.

"We might haven in the situation at some point in our lives and fortunate to be able to do it, so it's really an honor to serve," she said.

Methuen feels SNAP uncertainty

In Methuen the need is great. Twenty percent of the population receive snap benefits, or about 10,000 residents. That is why there was a steady flow of cars coming in for help.

"I heard about where I live because live in a senior complex. I heard about it and I came right down," senior Donna DeJesus said.

On Friday, a Boston federal judge said the Trump administration must tap into contingency funds to make at least partial payments for SNAP during the government shutdown. The White House has until Monday to tell the court what it plans to do.

"To everybody who depends on SNAP they shouldn't because we don't know what's going to happen after this month," the anonymous mother told WBZ-TV.

Roughly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP to help buy food. Volunteers in Methuen said they will be hosting a second SNAP food drive on Wednesday for residents who are registered.