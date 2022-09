Smoking materials most likely caused fire that displaced nine people in Lynn

LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday.

The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions.

An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.