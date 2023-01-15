Slippery conditions cause multiple crashes in Harwich and Dennis
HARWICH – Slippery roads resulted in multiple crashes Sunday morning in Harwich and Dennis, including one driver who had to be carried to safety.
Rain, snow and sleet caused crashes on Route 6 from Bass River to Exit 82.
Firefighters said an ambulance returning from a previous call came across a single-car crash in the median.
The car ended up in a large puddle of water in Dennis.
Firefighter Andrew Riker was able to help the driver from her vehicle and carry her to dry land. The woman was not hurt.
