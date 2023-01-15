Watch CBS News
Local News

Slippery conditions cause multiple crashes in Harwich and Dennis

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HARWICH – Slippery roads resulted in multiple crashes Sunday morning in Harwich and Dennis, including one driver who had to be carried to safety.

Rain, snow and sleet caused crashes on Route 6 from Bass River to Exit 82.

harwich-accident-credit-harwich-fire-department-1.jpg
A firefighter carries a driver to safety after a Harwich crash. Harwich Fire Department

Firefighters said an ambulance returning from a previous call came across a single-car crash in the median.

The car ended up in a large puddle of water in Dennis.

Firefighter Andrew Riker was able to help the driver from her vehicle and carry her to dry land. The woman was not hurt. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.