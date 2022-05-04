7 hours of sleep may be best, new study suggests

BOSTON (CBS) - How many hours of sleep should you get a night? Six? Eight?

A new study finds the magic number might be seven, at least for people over 40.

Researchers looked at the sleep patterns, mental health, and overall well-being of more than a half-million British adults and found that seven hours of sleep was optimal for cognitive performance.

Those who got too little or too much sleep did worse on "thinking" tests and were more likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression.