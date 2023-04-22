More than 2 million sledgehammers recalled due to injury hazard

BOSTON - More than two million sledgehammers are being recalled due to a potential injury hazard.

The recall involves certain DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns the head of the sledgehammers can loosen and detach unexpectedly during use, potentially hitting the user.

The CPSC has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer's head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers' face and head.

The sledgehammers were sold online and at Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other stores nationwide.

