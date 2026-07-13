Skydiving accident in Orange, Massachusetts leaves Boston man dead after "unexpected gust of wind," DA says

A 28-year-old Boston man was killed in a skydiving accident at Jumptown Skydiving in Orange, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan's office said first responders were called to the facility at about 4 p.m. "following a report of a serious skydiving accident."

Skydiving accident caused by "unexpected gust of wind"

The victim's name has not been released. The district attorney said he "fell to the ground from a height of approximately 30 feet when a sudden and unexpected gust of wind interfered with his parachute."

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Massachusetts State Police and the Orange Police Department are investigating the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, the district attorney said.

Jumptown Skydiving

WBZ-TV has reached out to Jumptown Skydiving for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Jumptown's website says it has been "Boston's most trusted drop zone since 1959."

"Drawing on decades of skydiving experience, we'll make your jump safe, memorable, and the thrill of a lifetime!" the website says.

This is the second skydiving death at Jumptown in less than a year. Last October, a 62-year-old experienced skydiver from Connecticut died after colliding with another skydiver mid-air. The other skydiver was not hurt.

In 2022, a Jumptown skydiver was injured after making a hard landing on the roof of a building when their parachute got tangled.

Orange, Massachusetts is about 70 miles west of Boston.