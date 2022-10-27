Watch CBS News
Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.

Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended.

With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.

After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. 

The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years. 

