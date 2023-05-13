Sidney Olson's family starts scholarship fund for kids after Andover 5-year-old's tragic death

ANDOVER - The family of Sidney Olson, the girl who was hit and killed by a truck in Andover on Tuesday, has started a scholarship fund to keep the 5-year-old's memory alive.

The Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Scholarship will fund enrollments for kids who couldn't afford it otherwise at the SHED Children's Campus in Andover. The nonprofit offers "curiosity-based" programs for young children.

"We're grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our family and friends after the tragic death of our bright-eyed, five-year-old daughter, Sidney," the Olsons said in a statement. "We plan to keep this fund going for years to come to keep her memory alive at the place that ignited her creative and caring spirit."

The family said a walk sign showed it was safe to cross Elm Street when a tractor-trailer hit and killed Sidney. The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The Olson family has called for immediate changes to the Elm and Main streets intersection and other high-traffic intersections "so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now."