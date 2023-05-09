6-year-old hit and killed while crossing street at Andover's Elm Square

ANDOVER - A 6-year-old has been hit and killed by a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Elm and Main streets in Andover on Tuesday afternoon.

A tow truck is preparing to pull away the involved tractor trailer from Elm Square in Andover. Investigators just confirmed it was a 6 year old child who was hit and killed. There is a scooter in the street. It’s awful and feels so sad in this usually lively downtown 💔 #wbz pic.twitter.com/LLjRIusf7I — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) May 10, 2023

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

State police say the child was with a group at the time of the accident. Other pedestrians who were not hit by the truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Authorities are investigating. No other information is available.