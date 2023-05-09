Watch CBS News
6-year-old hit and killed while crossing street at Andover's Elm Square

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ANDOVER - A 6-year-old has been hit and killed by a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Elm and Main streets in Andover on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

State police say the child was with a group at the time of the accident. Other pedestrians who were not hit by the truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Authorities are investigating. No other information is available.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 7:29 PM

