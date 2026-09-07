Broadway star Shoshana Bean to perform at concert in Rockport, Massachusetts

Tony winner Shoshana Bean is preparing for a concert in Rockport, Massachusetts, highlighting her own music.

For more than two decades, she's been a Broadway mainstay, but is now bringing the songs she wrote to an audience that may know her best by the characters she's played.

Her fourth album is called "Only Smoke."

"It's certainly one of my favorites, and I think certainly the project that has gotten the closest to the center target of my heart in terms of authenticity and vulnerability," Bean told WBZ-TV.

But she hasn't really had the chance to perform this music live.

She explained, "I released the album and then immediately was offered 'Lost Boys' and so immediately went into beginning that process."

That process earned Bean the 2026 Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. However, fans shouldn't expect to hear songs from that show or any others during her concert.

"It's one thing to tell other people's stories, to give voice to other people and interpret other people's work," said Bean. "But there's also something to telling your own stories and having your own voice and writing it in exactly the way that you want to say it."

And she no longer feels like she has to choose.

"This was part of the reason that I said yes to 'Lost Boys.' I was like, I want to see if I can do both this year. Can I both be in an incredible Broadway show and, and give life to that and also continue to give energy and time and life to my own music?"

Bean is no stranger to Massachusetts, starring in "Funny Girl" at North Shore Music Theater back in 2016. She called it one of the best summers of her life and said, "They granted me the gift of being able to live that dream of playing Fanny Brice, so that I will always be grateful to North Shore."

Bean is now looking forward to giving her fans the gift of her original songs.

"No audience has heard, really has heard this stuff live before. And I'm thrilled that this is one of the cities that's going to be a stop on the way."

You can see Shoshana Bean at the Shain Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Friday, Sept. 19. And she wants theater fans to know, she's not leaving "The Lost Boys."

She's just taking a break for one week in September and October to tour and promote the album.