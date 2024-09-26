Can you get the shingles, flu and COVID shots at once if you have a cold?

If you have a cold, can you get vaccined for COVID, the flu and shingles at once?

If you have a cold, can you get vaccined for COVID, the flu and shingles at once?

If you have a cold, can you get vaccined for COVID, the flu and shingles at once?

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Debbie writes, "Can you get the singles, flu and COVID vaccines all at the same time? And what if you have a cold?"

Yes, you can get the COVID, shingles, and flu vaccines all on the same day. And if you don't have a fever and only have "mild" cold symptoms, you can still get vaccinated with any or all of them. You just want to make sure you don't have COVID because if you do, it doesn't make sense to get the COVID vaccine until about three months after getting infected.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.