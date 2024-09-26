Watch CBS News
Can you get the shingles, flu and COVID shots at once if you have a cold?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

If you have a cold, can you get vaccined for COVID, the flu and shingles at once?
Debbie writes, "Can you get the singles, flu and COVID vaccines all at the same time? And what if you have a cold?"

Yes, you can get the COVID, shingles, and flu vaccines all on the same day.  And if you don't have a fever and only have "mild" cold symptoms, you can still get vaccinated with any or all of them. You just want to make sure you don't have COVID because if you do, it doesn't make sense to get the COVID vaccine until about three months after getting infected.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
