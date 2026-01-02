For the first time in 100 years, shellfish can be harvested and consumed from parts of Boston Harbor. Here's why.

For the first time in more than 100 years, shellfish harvested from parts of Boston Harbor are safe for consumption, marking a major milestone in the multibillion-dollar cleanup effort.

State officials announced that shellfish caught along certain outer sections of the Boston Harbor can now be eaten. The move reopens areas that have been closed since the early 20th century due to pollution and public health concerns.

"Boston Harbor historically is a huge environment for wild oysters, and clams and shellfish to grow," said Jeremy Sewall, owner of Row 34 seafood restaurants. "As the population of Boston grew, and we polluted the water and ate all the oysters, those things went away."

Newly approved shellfishing areas include parts of Winthrop, Hingham and Hull. The Division of Marine Fisheries said they are some of the most productive shellfish habitats in Massachusetts.

1925 typhoid outbreak

The closures date back to 1925, when a typhoid outbreak prompted officials to ban shellfishing in Boston Harbor. Decades of sewage discharge and industrial pollution followed, leaving much of the harbor unsafe.

Sewall said the reopening is a major win for the extensive cleanup effort.

"The cliché is that a rising tide lifts all boats," he said. "This is a great thing for the environment, it's a great thing for fisheries. It's a great opportunity for those communities. It's a wonderful story about how we are taking care of our environment, taking care of the water and the people who are make a living on it."

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has approved the shellfish for consumption, but the towns of Winthrop, Hingham and Hull must still vote on their own local regulations before harvesting can fully resume.

"Slowly, people will become used to eating seafood from these great parts of the Boston Harbor," Sewall said.