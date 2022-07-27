Watch CBS News
Shawn Mendes cancels Boston shows, rest of tour to take care of his mental health

BOSTON – Shawn Mendes is canceling the rest of his summer tour to focus on his mental health. 

The pop star postponed his tour earlier this month due to his mental health concerns, but on Wednesday, the 23-year-old pulled the plug on his remaining tour dates.

Mendes was scheduled to perform at TD Garden in Boston on August 5 and 6.

In a social media post, Mendes said, "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away...it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

Mendes' "Wonder: The World Tour" began on June 27, and he was originally scheduled to play more than 40 shows through October.

