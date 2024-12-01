High school football player suffers traumatic brain injury during Thanksgiving game in Massachusetts

SHARON - A high school football player in Massachusetts is recovering in the hospital after he collapsed on the sideline during a game on Thanksgiving.

Collapsed on sideline

School officials said during the game between Sharon High School and Oliver Ames High School, Sharon sophomore Rohan Shulka collapsed on the sideline after taking a hit, resulting in a traumatic brain injury. Trainers, coaches and emergency personnel responded immediately and the game was terminated.

Gabe Korn, who graduated in 2023, remembers playing with Shulka last year. "Your first reaction is just shock, because it's like, you wouldn't expect something like that to happen, especially at a Sharon football game. I played lacrosse with him and I do remember him being a good athlete and a good kid."

School officials said Shulka was taking to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he remains in treatment.

Korn said it's these dangerous incidents on the field that deters some parents from allowing their kids to play.

"It fuels a lot of reasons to not let their kids play from a parent's perspective," said Korn.

"A lot of people are behind him"

On Sunday, school-based counselors were on hand at the high school to support the football team and cheerleading squad, as well as other students during this difficult time.

Korn described Shulka as a great teammate and a hard worker.

"Get better, there's a lot of people behind him and there is a lot of a sense of community in Sharon. So when something like this happens, it's not something that people wave off easily or forget. So a lot of people are behind him and are rooting for his healthy and safe recovery."