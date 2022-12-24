"Several rescued" from early morning Christmas Eve fire in Roxbury

BOSTON -- The Boston Fire Department rescued multiple people during an early morning fire in Roxbury on Christmas Eve. It was only 10 degrees outside as crews worked.

The first firefighters to respond to the Warren Street home saw flames coming from the building.

The current temperature is 10 degrees. Companies are now trying to make up frozen hand lines & ground ladders in frozen bunker gear. Commissioner Burke is on scene at 314 Warren St. & working with BPD to make notifications. pic.twitter.com/lVQ0XpYKss — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2022

According to the department's Twitter page, "several rescues made & transported by EMS" but it is unclear how many people were hurt or how severe the injuries are.

No word yet on caused the fire.