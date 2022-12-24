Watch CBS News
"Several rescued" from early morning Christmas Eve fire in Roxbury

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Boston Fire Department rescued multiple people during an early morning fire in Roxbury on Christmas Eve. It was only 10 degrees outside as crews worked.

The first firefighters to respond to the Warren Street home saw flames coming from the building. 

According to the department's Twitter page, "several rescues made & transported by EMS" but it is unclear how many people were hurt or how severe the injuries are. 

No word yet on caused the fire. 

