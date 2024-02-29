Seriously injured woman found in middle of busy Dracut road, police seek information

DRACUT - A woman was found seriously injured in the middle of a busy road in Dracut on Monday night, and police are investigating what happened to her.

Pleasant Street is a main thoroughfare in Dracut, heavily traveled, at nearly all hours of the day. But on Monday night, police say they got a call for a woman lying in the middle of road. Police say they found the 33-year-old woman from Dracut with serious injuries.

"Just a tow truck over there and cop cars blocking off the top of the road," said Anthony Carr who lives just steps away from where the woman was found. He says he didn't hear anything Monday night but has seen police come and go in the days since.

"We are not sure if this involved a motor vehicle, we are not really sure at this point as to what transpired," said Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

The police department is asking for the public's help. The woman was found in front of a shopping plaza and just steps away from a popular gym.

As they piece this puzzle together, Chief Bartlett is asking anyone who traveled down Pleasant Street Monday night between 9:30 and 10:30 to consider if anything seemed out of place.

"We are hoping that with the volume of people that are generally around in that area that somebody would've seen something," Bartlett said.

The police chief would not go into details about the woman's injuries, but they were severe enough to put her in a trauma center in Boston. Police say they are now able to communicate with her.