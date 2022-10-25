Seniors becoming less interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine boosters

BOSTON - Older Americans are most likely to have received the initial COVID-19 vaccines but their interest in boosters appears to be declining.

According to the CDC, about 71-percent of seniors received the first recommended booster, but only 44-percent received the second.

And a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published last month found only 8-percent of seniors said they had received the updated bivalent booster which became available in September, though almost half said they planned to.

Yet a significant number of seniors said they hadn't heard about the newest booster and didn't know it was recommended for them.

Americans over 65 are at the highest risk for COVID complications and therefore stand to gain the most benefit from boosters, so if you have not yet gotten yours, do it now.