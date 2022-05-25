Seaplane service launches between Boston and Provincetown

BOSTON - Starting Wednesday, there's a new way to get from Boston to Provincetown in just over a half hour. Tailwind Air has launched the first-ever seaplane service from Fan Pier Marina to P-Town.

It's a 35-minute trip dock-to-dock, and includes water taxi service to and from the seaplane.

Tickets start at $275, and trips run through September 6th.

Seaplanes will take off from Boston Harbor at 6:20 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. They'll return to Boston from P-Town at 6:30 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.