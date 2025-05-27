Red Sox trade Massachusetts native Sean Newcomb to Athletics

Sean Newcomb's run with his hometown Red Sox has come to an end. Newcomb was traded by Boston to the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations, the team announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Newcomb was designated for assignment following Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, after he gave up a run in his inning of relief against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston won the game, 6-5, but Newcomb was DFA'd to make room for righty reliever Luis Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester.

He's now heading to the A's, which ends what was once a dream come true for Newcomb, who was born in Brockton and was a star at Middleborough High School.

Sean Newcomb with Boston Red Sox

Newcomb signed with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee in January, and pitched well enough throughout Spring Training to earn a spot on the team. He began the season in Boston's starting rotation out of necessity, as the team dealt with season-opening injuries to starters Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito.

The lefty started five games for the Red Sox and went 0-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 1.925 WHIP in those outings. Newcomb went five innings just once in those starts, and was then sent to the bullpen where he took over as Boston's long reliever, usually in mop-up duty.

Newcomb made seven appearances out of the Boston bullpen and had a 3.38 ERA and 1.554 WHIP over 18.2 innings of work. Overall, he finished with an 0-4 record, a 3.95 ERA, and a 1.76 WHIP over his 12 games for the Red Sox.

Newcomb now heads back to the Athletics, whom he played for in 2023 and 2024. The southpaw was drafted 15th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014, and has pitched in 187 career games at the Major League level for the Atlanta Braves (2017-22), Chicago Cubs (2022), Athletics, and Red Sox.