Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight.

"Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.

Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.

In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m.

"Within a short period of time the entire midnight shift, Beverly Animal Contol, Members of NOAA, International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Beverly Fire Department all came to the rescue of Shoebert. We were able to get Shoebert into a special wildlife carrier without incident. Shoebert appeared to be in good health and was a little sassy in the early morning hours," they wrote in the post.

Shoebert was later brought to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut for "observation and any needed medical care before his future release to the wild."

However, he's always welcome back in Beverly.

"Thank you Shoebert for having faith in the BPD, you will be deeply missed by your friends here. Over the past week you brought a lot of joy and happiness to our city. Feel free to come back and visit anytime!" police wrote.