"Gnarly" seal pup spotted riding boogie board off Maine coast

A seal pup was spotted hanging ten on a boogie board off the cost of Maine this Fourth of July.

Keeper Charters, a Saco-based company that offers fishing and sightseeing trips for small groups, shared photos to Facebook on Saturday of the remarkable sight.

"Today my customers spotted a gnarly seal pup way off the coast of Old Orchard Beach," Capt. Marco Lamothe wrote in the social media post. "We were fortunate to be able to photograph this scene."

Lamothe said the young seal must have "hijacked a boogie board from an unsuspecting tourist" and appeared to be near his colony on Stratton Island, off Scarborough.

"There are currently hundreds of harbor seals in that colony, including dozens of pups," he said. "You never know what you'll see out on Saco Bay!"

The photos have been seen by thousands on Facebook.

"He just wanted a little more safety from the sharks," one person commented.

"This is National Geographic material!" another person said.

According to Maine's Department of Marine Resources, seals are the most commonly seen marine mammals on Maine shores. "Pupping season" typically happens in late spring.

It's not uncommon to see a seal pup on a New England beach that looks stranded, but experts say it's best to leave them alone.

"It is against the law to handle a marine mammal without proper authorization, and their sharp (dog-like) teeth can be very dangerous," the department says. "It is not unusual for a seal pup to be left alone on the beach by its mother for up to 24 hours."

Anyone who sees a seal that appears abandoned or is on a crowded beach in Maine can report it at 1-800-532-9551.