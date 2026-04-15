Suspended Massachusetts State Police sergeant charged in deadly 2023 crash pleads not guilty

A Massachusetts State Police sergeant pleaded not guilty Wednesday to motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly 2023 crash in Woburn.

Sgt. Scott Quigley, a now-suspended detective, was indicted last month. He was released on his own personal recognizance following his first court appearance.

Sgt. Quigley accused of driving under the influence

Prosecutors allege Quigley was driving an unmarked cruiser negligently and under the influence when he crossed the center line on Lexington St. and crashed into an oncoming van in December of 2023.

Angelo Schettino, a 37-year-old developmentally challenged man, was a passenger in that van heading to a group home. He was hospitalized and died a month later from his injuries.

Outside the courthouse Wednesday, Schettino's mother Lynn spoke about her son and called for justice.

"I hope they come and do the right thing. We always have faith in our justice system, but with everything that's happening everywhere how can we?" she said.

Allegations of police cover-up after deadly crash

The case is drawing increased scrutiny surrounding questions on what staff at the Middlesex District Attorney's office knew and when and following an independent investigation that alluded to allegations of a potential cover-up. A claim echoed by the family's attorney, who is pursuing a civil lawsuit.

"This [arraignment] is something that should have come out two years ago, it's as simple as that," attorney Michael Mahoney said outside the courthouse. Mahoney talked about facing hurdles over several months in trying to gather evidence.

"It's a cover-up, it's been a cover-up and they're going to keep covering It up," Mahoney added.

Quigley's attorney, Christina Pujals Ronan, pushed back on those allegations and maintained her client did not commit a crime, saying the crash was a tragic accident.

"You can scream cover-up louder and louder, but it doesn't make it true," she said. "The truth will come out at trial." Pujals Ronan also called into question the accuracy of a blood test Quigley was administered.

Quigley, who was suspended without pay, is due back in court June 9.