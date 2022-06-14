All-you-can-eat ice cream: Scooper Bowl heads to Foxboro

Scooper Bowl to be held at Patriot Place on Saturday

Scooper Bowl to be held at Patriot Place on Saturday

FOXBORO - The Scooper Bowl is coming back in-person, but this year it's at a different venue than what some fans of the nation's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival might be used to.

Instead of a multi-day event on Boston's City Hall Plaza, the fundraiser for cancer research will be held Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Patriot Place in Foxboro for the first time.

"Attendees will sample a variety of frozen treats in all their favorite flavors while enjoying live music and fun interactive activities for the whole family," organizers say.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!🍨

The @TheJimmyFund Scooper Bowl is back one week from today! Come visit #PatriotPlace on June 18 from 12-8 PM for all you can eat ice cream for a great cause! pic.twitter.com/TAaSfbr05v — Patriot Place (@PatriotPlace) June 11, 2022

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids 5 to 12 years old. Children under 5 get in free. All proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Scooper Bowl has raised more than $7 million for cancer research since 1983.