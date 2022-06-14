Watch CBS News
All-you-can-eat ice cream: Scooper Bowl heads to Foxboro

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Scooper Bowl to be held at Patriot Place on Saturday
FOXBORO -  The Scooper Bowl is coming back in-person, but this year it's at a different venue than what some fans of the nation's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival might be used to.

Instead of a multi-day event on Boston's City Hall Plaza, the fundraiser for cancer research will be held Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Patriot Place in Foxboro for the first time.

"Attendees will sample a variety of frozen treats in all their favorite flavors while enjoying live music and fun interactive activities for the whole family," organizers say.   

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids 5 to 12 years old. Children under 5 get in free. All proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Scooper Bowl has raised more than $7 million for cancer research since 1983. 

