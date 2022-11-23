Watch CBS News
Scientists working on blood test that could detect breast cancer

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Scientists are working on a blood test that could detect breast cancer at its earliest stage. 

Studying blood samples from three high-risk women who developed breast cancer and three high-risk women who did not, researchers in the Netherlands identified six proteins in the blood that changed in the two years before the women were diagnosed.

The scientists plan to study more patients, but hope in the next few years they can develop a simple blood test that can be used to screen for early breast cancer in patients at high risk for the disease.

