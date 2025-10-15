Bridge connecting Saugus and Lynn shut down for emergency repairs

A temporary bridge over the Saugus River has been shut down for emergency repairs. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a field inspection revealed cracking on bridge deck panel assemblies.

The Route 107 bridge connects Saugus and Lynn. It was closed to traffic at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night and detours are now in place.

According to MassDOT, "several deck panel assemblies were identified that require replacement."

Further inspections will continue on Thursday to determine the extent of the necessary deck panel assembly replacements. A timeline for the repairs has not been finalized.

The drawbridge will remain open for marine traffic. Sidewalks on the bridge are open to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Detours in place for bridge closure

Northbound traffic on Route 107 will be detoured at Ballard Street.

Turn left onto Ballard Street.

Turn right onto Lincoln Avenue.



Continue on Boston Street.

Turn right onto Summer Street.

Take Summer Street back to Route 107 (Western Avenue).



Southbound traffic on Route 107 will be detoured onto Summer Street.

Turn right onto Summer Street.

Turn left onto Boston Street.



Continue onto Lincoln Avenue.

Turn left onto Ballard Street.



Take Ballard Street back to Route 107 (Salem Turnpike).

I-Team investigation on bridge project

The bridge project was the subject of a 2022 I-Team investigation.

The report uncovered that MassDOT trucked asbestos contaminated soil and debris from the construction site to an area behind Chelsea Housing Authority homes. The state left it uncovered for nearly a year with danger signs around it.