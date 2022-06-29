Watch CBS News
Cleanup complete at Chelsea hazardous debris pile

CHELSEA – Efforts to clean up a toxic pile of debris in Chelsea are now complete.

Last month, the WBZ I-Team discovered the hazardous debris sitting uncovered with danger signs around it on the side of the highway next to public housing, taken from a bridge construction project in Lynn/Salem last July.

On Wednesday, SkyEye flew over the area where the mound of material was dumped, and the pile is now gone.

That prompted the state to apologize, and remove the debris.

The state has spent weeks trucking the soil to an out of state landfill, conducting air quality testing during the removal.

