Mother creates Instagram account to highlight "Fun, Cheap or Free" activities in New England

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- Inflation can be a hamper on summer fun. That's why a local mom is launching an Instagram account aimed at showing parents how to enjoy the season with their kids without draining the wallet.

"Children don't understand the concept of money. They just understand if something is fun," says Sarah Hill, creator of Fun, Cheap or Free New England.

Hill has been traveling across the region uncovering free activities to do with your kids. Her biggest tip is library passes. She says they are widely underutilized and can get you into museums for free or at discounts.

"Some passes themselves you can go for free all day with no admission fee. Each individual library has a set of passes that you can use. Boston Children's Museum is usually one that most people carry. Discovery is one of them. Belkin Farm in Natick," lists Hill.

Small businesses are beginning to take notice of her account. They are starting to offer giveaways through her Instagram.

"We have been giving away gift cards to some of the places that we visited, and showing everyone how great New England is," laughs Hill.

Next week Hill will venture out on a 10-day journey, trying to get deeper into New England.