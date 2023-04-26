Santander Bank closing more than a dozen Massachusetts branches

BOSTON - Santander Bank is closing more than a dozen Massachusetts branches this summer as the company says more and more customers prefer to do their banking online.

A list of branches set to close in July and August include locations in downtown Boston, Dorchester, Chestnut Hill, Ayer, Andover, Needham, Bedford, Holliston, Lawrence, Dracut, Braintree, Weston and Marlboro.

Santander currently has 165 branches in the state.

"Like many industries, our customers' preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online," the company said in a statement. "Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers."