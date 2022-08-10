Teen injured in Montreal drive-by shooting released from hospital

Teen injured in drive-by shooting while on family vacation released from hospital

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

TEWKSBURY—Wednesday was the big day! After three months of medical and rehabilitation treatment dedicated to helping Sandrick Jorcelin get better – he's finally home.

In May, Jorcelin was injured by a drive-by shooter during a family vacation in Montreal. WBZ was the only station to talk to Sandrick and his family on Tuesday, ahead of his release.

WBZ's Courtney Cole was there at his Tewksbury home when he arrived to family and friends ready to help him on this next chapter of his life.

Sandrick told Cole he was originally supposed to leave Spaulding Rehabilitation on August 17th, but because of his progress, he was able to come home a week early.

Sandrick credits his father, his family and all of the support he's been getting over the last three months.

From the hospital to his home, it's a drive Sandrick will always remember.

When Sandrick's father, Ricardo, pulled into the driveway, the 14-year-old was met with smiling faces…

"I love you Sandrick!" Geovanna Jorcelin, Sandrick's younger cousin said lovingly.

Sandrick Jorcelin is welcomed back to his home in Tewksbury CBS Boston

"Sandrick we love you and I'm glad you're home!" Harryns Cantave, one of Sandrick's best friends said.

"I'm speechless. It's nerve-racking. I'm just happy to be with my best friend again, my family. It's a dream come true," Sandrick told Cole.

There was a sea of "Team Sandrick" shirts and a surprise from his basketball teammates --that he dreams of playing with on the court again.

"I've been Sandrick's best friend since fifth grade and I've been with him with every step of his life. I will continue to be with him every step of his life, even when he's able to walk," Cantave said.

The teen was hurt by a drive-by shooter during a family trip to Montreal in May. He was shot in the stomach.

Sandrick's mother was injured, but his uncle didn't survive. On Wednesday, they honored him in a special way by releasing 28 balloons. The family told Cole that's how old he was when he passed.

"It's been like a long road. Very emotional, but we're here today, we're glad seeing improvement. I'm glad to have him home," said Marie Aureliem, one of Sandrick's aunts.

Everyone's so excited to have him home.

"From the beginning, I was always there with him, and he's been a survivor. I'm so happy for him and when I saw his smile it just lit my day up," said Geovanna.

But no one more than his father…who's ready to catch up today.

"Spend some time with him. Talk about things, eat together, he loves my steak! So, I'm gonna make him some good steak!" Ricardo said as he cracked a smile.

"Thank you so much for coming and being with me for the past three months-- and my whole life-- and just being there for me when I needed you guys and most. Thank you so much. And I want to thank the police too!" Sandrick said.

Here's what's next for Sandrick: his father told WBZ he's going to be doing therapy in-house and then in September, he'll be going back to Spaulding Rehab as outpatient.

The work doesn't stop until he recovers and walks again.