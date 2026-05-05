Remains of grandmother who "vanished" in 2019 found near Massachusetts highway

Remains found last year on the side of a Massachusetts highway have been identified as Sandra Crispo, the 54-year-old Hanson woman who went missing in 2019.

Authorities said in March of 2025, a hunter found part of a human skull in Plymouth, near the breakdown lane of Route 3 North between exits 13 and 14. DNA testing done by the FBI confirmed the remains matched Crispo, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Tuesday.

Crispo's daughter told WBZ-TV at the time of her mother's disappearance that she "essentially vanished." Crispo was last seen on Aug. 7, 2019 when a relative drove her home while her car was being repaired. She was reported missing on Aug. 9 by family when they discovered she was not inside her house.

"We looked in her front window and all the lights were on. The dog had been there, he didn't have any food, didn't have any water," daughter Laina McMahon told WBZ-TV at the time. "The back door was unlocked and there was no sign of her."

Crispo had moved to Hanson from Quincy shortly before she went missing. Her family said she did not have a cellphone or computer. She was single, did not have any health issues and served as the primary caregiver for her three grandsons.

Cruz described the investigation into Crispo's disappearance as "extensive and exhaustive." Posters of Crispo dotted front yards all over the South Shore after she went missing. The family also bought space on a massive billboard on Route 3 in Hanover, asking for tips.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Hanson police at 781-293-4625.