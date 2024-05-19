Salisbury requesting nearly $2 million to repair erosion before beaches open

Nearly $2 million needed to repair erosion at Salisbury beaches, state senator says

SALISBURY - The town of Salisbury is asking for nearly $2 million to repair erosion on its beaches, just over a month before they open for the summer season.

The four-mile stretch of beach is owned by the state but homeowners said they've spent hundreds of thousands of their own money fixing it by creating dunes. A lot of the sand was wiped out during nor'easters at the beginning of the year.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr (R-First Essex and Middlesex) said it'll cost $1.75 million to fix the beaches. He said this is about more than saving beachfront homes.

"The beach protects Route 1A, which is an emergency route for the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station and that emergency route is now in jeopardy," said Tarr. "And in addition to that, beyond that road there is an incredible area of marshland that serves to absorb carbon, which is critical in the fight against climate change."

Private and town funds have been paying for months of nourishment at the beach. Tarr said he's also concerned this is happening at other state beaches too.