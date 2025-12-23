Massachusetts man accused of gathering large cache of bombmaking materials

A Salem, Massachusetts man is facing charges after state police say they found illegal firearm devices and a large cache of chemical materials at his apartment that could be used to make homemade bombs.

Patrick Gordon was arraigned in Salem District Court Tuesday on charges of possession of an incendiary device and possession of an unlicensed assault weapon.

Investigators say the case began last week after two people contacted several departments expressing concerns about Gordon's past mental health issues and claiming he had been mailing large-capacity magazines and gun modifiers to a home in New Hampshire with the intent of bringing them into Massachusetts.

Items police say Patrick Gordon was gathering that could be used to make bombs. Massachusetts Attorney General's Office

State police said Gordon shipped a package to a residence in Bedford, New Hampshire, where his mother lives.

Investigators subpoenaed Gordon's Amazon purchase history and worked with the U.S. Postal Service to track recent shipments sent to his Salem apartment.

According to police and court filings, investigators became concerned after identifying purchases that included explosive-proof containers, ball bearings, a four pound Thermite kit and other gun accessories.

Troopers later applied for and obtained a search warrant.

Patrick Gordon appears in court on December 23, 2025. CBS Boston

Gordon was arrested Monday. During a search of his Salem apartment, investigators say they found illegal gun modifiers and more than three dozen chemical materials, fuels and oxidizers, including flash powder, which is illegal to possess in any amount under Massachusetts law.

Prosecutors say the materials, either alone or in combination, could be used to make bombs or other chemical devices.

Gordon is being held in jail on $100,000 cash bail. He is due back in court next month.