Salem family calls for changes to dangerous intersection after fatal crash

Salem family pleads for changes to dangerous intersection after fatal crash

SALEM - A Salem family is trying to make their community safer, after they were forced to bury a loved one because of a terrible accident.

They say the Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street intersection in the city is not only dangerous, but deadly. City officials admit, something needs to change and they're working on it.

The cross marking the place where Tammi Guy lost her life, has been there since she was killed on Easter Sunday.

Every day her heartbroken family sees the memorial they feel pain, reminded of how the 41-year-old mom of four was hit by a car while trying to cross Jefferson Avenue to go to the store.

"I'm driving by here every day and it's just heartbreaking," said Donna Guy, Tammi's mom. "Surreal, it feels like I'm still trying to wrap my head around what happened."

The family is calling for changes at the notoriously chaotic intersection that controls traffic with just flashing lights.

Even when we pressed the signal to cross the street, cars still sped by, ignoring the flashing red light.

"Unfortunately change happens when tragedy happens, and I think it's about time change needs to happen in this area," said Jimmy Guy, Tammi's brother.

Police admit, in 2022, traffic fatalities and vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes went up.

Two years ago, an off-duty Salem officer was killed along the same stretch of road.

"That still obligates us to take a very hard look at any place that presents itself as a dangerous intersection," said Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Police say changes are coming at the intersection to add a real traffic light with video controls, re-drawing crosswalks and having better overhead lighting.

The traffic division is expanding to five officers and another unmarked police cruiser will be on the streets.

"I would like to encourage all drivers in Salem to be careful, drive the speed limit, and of course when pedestrians are in the roadway, they have the right of way," said Chief Miller. "Our hearts go out to the Guy family. Salem is a small enough place that we feel a loss like that personally."

The Guy family hopes the city acts with urgency to save lives and honor a mom who went above and beyond for her family.

"I want something changed here in honor of her. I mean if anything that comes out of this that's positive, that must be it, to put the lights up," said Jimmy Guy.

Officials say they've had a meeting and the traffic director is on top of the plan to make the changes happen as quickly as possible, but there is a lot of work to do.

In the meantime, the community is rallying around the family with a fundraiser to help Tammi's four children.