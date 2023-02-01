Sagamore Bridge lane closures likely to cause travel delays for weeks

BOURNE - Upcoming "critical maintenance work" on the Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod will likely cause travel delays for weeks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday.

Lane closures will begin on March 1 and last through May, weather permitting. Instead of two lanes for each direction, travel will be restricted to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction during repair work. The lane restrictions will be in effect for 24 hours a day until the work is done.

"Motorists planning to use the Sagamore Bridge should be aware that travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

The work involves concrete and pavement repairs, fixing deteriorated steel supports and concrete abutment structures and maintaining bridge joints.

Last month, the federal government denied an application for $1.88 billion to completely replace both the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The Bourne and Sagamore are described as "currently in poor and fair condition, at risk of falling into poor condition."