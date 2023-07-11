After deaths of 2 children with autism, local groups offer safety resources

LOWELL - Local organizations and companies are promoting ways to keep kids safe this summer after two young children with autism were found dead near bodies of water in the last two months.

On Monday, the body of 7-year-old Anna Mburu from Lowell was recovered from the Merrimack River. Anna, who has autism and is nonverbal, went missing from her home on Sunday afternoon.

In May, 4-year-old Mohamed Fofana went missing from Castle Island in South Boston. His body was recovered on the shoreline of Spectacle Island. His family told WBZ he was on the autism spectrum.

"I saw the post originally when she went missing and it killed me knowing that it could be a reality," said Dighton Police Patrolman Aaron Swartz about Mburu's death.

Swartz feels strongly about helping people who have autism. His 5-year-old nephew Jackson has autism and is nonverbal.

That is why Swartz started a program in the Dighton Police Department. It is a database which allows families and caregivers to provide police with specific details about their loved ones with special needs so that police can help them in emergencies.

Swartz asks families to fill out a form explaining details such as places their loved one might go if lost, signs they might display of increased anger or anxiety, and triggers for police to avoid. If an emergency call comes in related to one of those individuals, Dighton dispatch is alerted and can give first responders appropriate directions.

"I know that this information is critical because it can help us save a life," Swartz said.

Local company, SafetyNet Tracking Systems, is also promoting how its technology can save lives.

They sell a body worn radio frequency tracking device which can be attached to the wrist or ankle of people with special needs or others.

"The average search time for somebody on this program is under 30 minutes," said Ralph Poland, a Field Operations Manager at SafetyNet Tracking. "It's operated by law enforcement or public safety agencies around the country. Either police, fire, sheriff's department. In the case of Massachusetts, we have the State Police. They also have it in their Airwing."

The device can cost as much as $499 per year but cash assistance is available to families who apply through the Northeast Arc or other autism support centers. The funding comes from the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services, the Flutie Foundation, and private donations.

There are also ways for families to teach their kids safety skills around the water.

Taunton's YMCA and seven other branches around the state offer adaptive swim lessons to kids with special needs. This year, 250 kids took lessons.

"We teach them, if they have the ability, what can they say or what kind of hand movements can they use," said Taunton YMCA Executive Director Sean Morrissey.