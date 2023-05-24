These are the safest cars for teen drivers, according to a new report
When teenagers get their license and are ready to hit the road, it's important that their first car is a safe one.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports have released their list of "safe vehicles for teens." Some of the common elements among the cars making the list: They don't go too fast, they aren't too small and they aren't so big that they can be hard to handle for inexperienced drivers.
Below is the list of "Best Choices" of used cars and recommended new vehicles from the IIHS and Consumer Reports. Click here if you want to see more affordable "Good Choices" for used cars, and to get more information about the ranking.
|Small cars
|Model years
|Price
|Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback
|2014-20; built after October 2013
|$9,100
|Ford C-Max Hybrid
|2014-16
|$10,000
|Toyota Prius
|2014; built after November 2013
|$12,900
|Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon
|2018, 2022
|$14,500
|Midsize cars
|Model years
|Price
|Subaru Legacy
|2013-21; built after August 2012
|$7,800
|Mazda 6
|2014-18
|$10,200
|Subaru Outback
|2015-18, 2022
|$12,200
|Toyota Prius v
|2015-17
|$14,500
|Volkswagen Passat
|2017
|$14,500
|BMW 3 series
|2017 or newer; built after November 2016
|$16,500
|Large cars
|Model years
|Price
|Toyota Avalon
|2015 or newer
|$14,600
|Hyundai Genesis
|2016
|$18,000
|Small SUVs
|Model years
|Price
|Volvo XC60
|2013, 2017
|$9,600
|Mazda CX-5
|2014 or newer; built after October 2013
|$11,800
|Mazda CX-3
|2016, 2019
|$13,900
|Honda CR-V
|2015 or newer
|$15,200
|Honda HR-V
|2017 or newer; built after March 2017
|$16,000
|Toyota RAV4
|2015 or newer; built after November 2014
|$16,100
|Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
|2018
|$18,900
|Subaru Forester
|2018 or newer
|$20,000
|Midsize SUVs
|Model years
|Price
|Nissan Murano
|2015 or newer
|$12,400
|Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
|2018
|$15,700
|Toyota Highlander
|2014 or newer
|$17,100
|Acura RDX
|2016 or newer
|$19,300
|Minivan
|Model years
|Price
|Toyota Sienna
|2015-20
|$15,700
|Pickup
|Model years
|Price
|Toyota Tacoma extended cab or crew cab
|2016 or newer
|$17,900
And here are the recommended new vehicles in the report:
|Small car
|Price
|Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback
|$23,000
|Midsize cars
|Price
|Subaru Legacy
|$25,100
|Subaru Outback
|$29,300
|Small SUVs
|Price
|Honda HR-V
|$24,400
|Subaru Forester
|$27,700
|Mazda CX-5
|$27,800
|Mazda CX-50
|$28,900
|Toyota RAV4
|$29,300
|Honda CR-V
|$29,700
|Lexus UX
|$36,000
|Midsize SUVs
|Price
|Subaru Ascent
|$34,600
|Hyundai Palisade
|$36,600
|Toyota Highlander
|$37,100
|Mazda CX-9
|$38,300
|Lexus NX
|$39,800
|Minivan
|Price
|Honda Odyssey
|$38,100
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.