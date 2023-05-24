Watch CBS News
These are the safest cars for teen drivers, according to a new report

When teenagers get their license and are ready to hit the road, it's important that their first car is a safe one.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports have released their list of "safe vehicles for teens." Some of the common elements among the cars making the list: They don't go too fast, they aren't too small and they aren't so big that they can be hard to handle for inexperienced drivers.

Below is the list of "Best Choices" of used cars and recommended new vehicles from the IIHS and Consumer Reports. Click here if you want to see more affordable "Good Choices" for used cars, and to get more information about the ranking.

Small carsModel yearsPrice
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback2014-20; built after October 2013$9,100
Ford C-Max Hybrid2014-16$10,000
Toyota Prius2014; built after November 2013$12,900
Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon2018, 2022$14,500
Midsize carsModel yearsPrice
Subaru Legacy2013-21; built after August 2012$7,800
Mazda 62014-18$10,200
Subaru Outback2015-18, 2022$12,200
Toyota Prius v2015-17$14,500
Volkswagen Passat2017$14,500
BMW 3 series2017 or newer; built after November 2016$16,500
Large carsModel yearsPrice
Toyota Avalon2015 or newer$14,600
Hyundai Genesis2016$18,000
Small SUVsModel yearsPrice
Volvo XC602013, 2017$9,600
Mazda CX-52014 or newer; built after October 2013$11,800
Mazda CX-32016, 2019$13,900
Honda CR-V2015 or newer$15,200
Honda HR-V2017 or newer; built after March 2017$16,000
Toyota RAV42015 or newer; built after November 2014$16,100
Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid2018$18,900
Subaru Forester2018 or newer$20,000
Midsize SUVsModel yearsPrice
Nissan Murano2015 or newer$12,400
Hyundai Santa Fe Sport2018$15,700
Toyota Highlander2014 or newer$17,100
Acura RDX2016 or newer$19,300
MinivanModel yearsPrice
Toyota Sienna2015-20$15,700
PickupModel yearsPrice
Toyota Tacoma extended cab or crew cab2016 or newer$17,900

And here are the recommended new vehicles in the report:

Small carPrice
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback$23,000
Midsize carsPrice
Subaru Legacy$25,100
Subaru Outback$29,300
Small SUVsPrice
Honda HR-V$24,400
Subaru Forester$27,700
Mazda CX-5$27,800
Mazda CX-50$28,900
Toyota RAV4$29,300
Honda CR-V$29,700
Lexus UX$36,000
Midsize SUVsPrice
Subaru Ascent$34,600
Hyundai Palisade$36,600
Toyota Highlander$37,100
Mazda CX-9$38,300
Lexus NX$39,800
MinivanPrice
Honda Odyssey$38,100
