Halloween events at community centers in Boston provide safe setting for kids to celebrate

BOSTON -- The Mattapan Community Health Center turned its parking lot into a Halloween dreamland on Monday. In light of a recent string of shootings throughout the city, many felt there was strength and safety in numbers.

About 100 kids planned to be here at the event, which was put on by a number of different non-profits and programs coming together.

"Our goal was to create an event that engaged the community, especially given some of the violence and some of the craziness going on in our communities, to create an event just to give kids a chance to be kids," said Amanda Reyome of the Mattapan Community Health Center.

At the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club of Roxbury, Halloween Octoberfest was also underway. Young people could enjoy arts and crafts and pumpkin painting in a peaceful atmosphere.

The violence taking place in their communities hits home here. One of the club's members, a 14-year-old, was recently shot and is recovering.

"He may have survived but he has still wounds of trauma, of safety, of hurt, and why him? So it's important that institutions like the Boys and Girls Club that we are here to help young people process, grieve, cope, and thrive," said Andrea Swain of the Yawkey Club of Roxbury.

From colorful costumes to tasty treats, communities plagued by violence came together so kids can enjoy being kids on Monday.

"The community hasn't always been comfortable in general for trick or treating in this environment and I definitely feel like things have gotten a little crazier lately," said Reyome.

Other parents still took their kids out trick-or-treating through neighborhoods.

Shaleia Milton planned to take her two daughters out in Roxbury because she felt she knew the area well. "I'm a little nervous, you just always have to watch your surroundings, keep your head on your shoulders, pay attention, you just never know, bullets have no names," she said.