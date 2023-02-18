NH police chief tells parents to get strict about underage drinking

RYE, N.H. - The police chief in Rye, New Hampshire, is asking parents of high school students "to change how we all think, talk, and act when it comes to underage drinking."

Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh sent a letter to parents on Thursday, stating that during the weekend, Rye Police responded to a home where people were drinking underage. According to Walsh, police normally identify the teens involved and call their parents. In this instance, Walsh said, parents refused to identify themselves or their children.

In his letter, Walsh said he's trying to prevent fatalities caused by underage drinking and urged parents to talk to their children about alcohol and send the message that underage drinking isn't allowed. He also encouraged families to stay involved with and pay attention to children.

"Everyone has a role in creating a community where young people can grow up and feel good about themselves without drinking alcohol" Walsh said in his letter. "Everyone in the community should deliver the message that underage drinking is not okay."