Tom Brady loses center Ryan Jensen to knee injury at training camp

BOSTON -- Ryan Jensen left the Buccaneers' training camp practice on Thursday, requiring a cart to take him to the locker room after suffering a knee injury.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, teammates huddled around Jensen prior to the cart coming out. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco noted that Jensen threw his helmet.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen just went down. A golf cart came out to get him and all teammates huddled around him. He’s heading to the training room. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022

Ryan Jensen just went down for Bucs and being carted off. He threw his helmet, which is not a good sign. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) July 28, 2022

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles updated reporters after the practice, saying it was a left knee injury for Jensen. The extent of the injury was not immediately known.

The 31-year-old Jensen has been a staple for the Bucs since 2018 -- and Tom Brady since 2020 -- having started every single game at center for the past five seasons. (That includes 2017, his final season in Baltimore.) Jensen earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020, when he took 98.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the regular season and 100 percent of the snaps in the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl victory.

The Bucs re-signed Jensen during the offseason to a three-year, $39 million deal. Jensen said Brady's change of heart on retirement helped seal the deal for his own return to Tampa.

The Buccaneers signed veteran receiver Julio Jones this week and are among the favorites in Vegas to win this year's Super Bowl. If Jensen's injury is serious, those odds would of course take a sizable hit.